Campbell Is Recalling Chicken Soup After Packaging the Wrong Product

Campbell Soup Company is recalling some 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

Multiple consumers complained earlier this month that while their product was labelled "Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta,” what they got instead was “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth.”

The latter includes milk, which is an allergen that isn't noted on the label of the "Request Chicken" product.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA said.

No incidents have yet been reported.