Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: April 24th
Restaurant DeliveryPanera Plans to Add 10,000 Delivery Jobs This Year
Most Powerful WomenWatch as Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump Call the International Space Station
Republican National Convention: Day Three
Trump administrationWhy Vice President Pence Is Cutting Short His Asia Trip
Vice President Pence Swears In Ben Carson As HUD Secretary
Recall

Campbell Is Recalling Chicken Soup After Packaging the Wrong Product

Lucinda Shen
7:48 AM ET

Campbell Soup Company is recalling some 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Multiple consumers complained earlier this month that while their product was labelled "Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta,” what they got instead was “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth.”

The latter includes milk, which is an allergen that isn't noted on the label of the "Request Chicken" product.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA said.

No incidents have yet been reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE