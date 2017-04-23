CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

Good Morning.

The process of determining what prices to charge customers might sound like a subject ranking somewhere between the prosaic and the arcane. But the Atlantic's Jerry Useem explores how that process works in e-commerce today—and the result is deeply engrossing and revealing. The article is called “How Online Shopping Makes Suckers Of Us All,” and Amazon and Google play a large role, as you might imagine. Jeff Bezos's company, the piece reports, recently had 59 openings listed on its jobs site just for economists . Indeed, the thinking of John Nash, the mathematician featured in “A Beautiful Mind,” figures in here. The article argues that we consumers have unknowingly returned to an era with no set prices. There’s such a surfeit of insightful passages that I really struggled to limit my selections. (The writer opens with an anecdote about price fluctuations in so-called pumpkin spice, which explains the reference to seasonal pie ingredients below.)

It may come as a surprise that, in buying a seasonal pie ingredient, you might be participating in a carefully designed social-science experiment. But this is what online comparison shopping hath wrought. Simply put: Our ability to know the price of anything, anytime, anywhere, has given us, the consumers, so much power that retailers—in a desperate effort to regain the upper hand, or at least avoid extinction—are now staring back through the screen. They are comparison shopping us .

... The price of a can of soda in a vending machine can now vary with the temperature outside. The price of the headphones Google recommends may depend on how budget-conscious your web history shows you to be, one study found. For shoppers, that means price—not the one offered to you right now, but the one offered to you 20 minutes from now, or the one offered to me, or to your neighbor—may become an increasingly unknowable thing. “Many moons ago, there used to be one price for something,” Dolan notes. Now the simplest of questions— what’s the true price of pumpkin-pie spice? —is subject to a Heisenberg level of uncertainty. Which raises a bigger question: Could the internet, whose transparency was supposed to empower consumers, be doing the opposite?

Useem explores how this process works, including by examining the roles played by companies Boomerang, a start-up that helps retailers make pricing decisions:

[Boomerang] built a massive system that tracks prices and has informed billions of pricing decisions for clients ranging from Office Depot to GNC to U.S. Auto Parts. But its software engine isn’t built to match the lowest price out there. (That… would be a simple algorithm.) It’s built to manage consumers’ perception of price. The software identifies the goods that loom largest in consumers’ perception and keeps their prices carefully in line with competitors’ prices, if not lower. The price of everything else is allowed to drift upward.

The face-off between consumers, ever eager to save a few pennies, and the companies that sell to them has always involved some gamesmanship (indeed, Useem makes some interesting points about what companies gave up when they eliminated haggling many decades ago). Now, if this article is any indication, consumers—even those armed with the latest coupon-gathering app—may need to up their technological game.