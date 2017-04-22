Retail
Target

‘It’s-a Me, Mario’: Target Is Replacing Shopping Carts With Mario Karts

Jennifer Calfas
10:05 AM ET

Target customers may soon find themselves dodging turtle shells and banana peels.

The retail store has partnered with Nintendo Switch to outfit more than 650 stores with Super Mario-themed gear in anticipation of the April 28 release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch game console.

Beginning April 20, a selection of shopping carts have been made to look like Mario karts, featuring characters Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

Outside stores, the giant red balls are now covered with the faces of Mario and Luigi. (Last summer, the company decorated them with Pokémon balls amid the Pokémon Go craze.)

Entrances to stores including starting line decorations. The company said as customers walk through, lights will flash and Mario's theme song will play.

The eighth installment of the popular video game has received positive reviews, and will be available for purchase April 28.

