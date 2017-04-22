Apple’s Reported iPhone Update Might Have Hit a Rough Patch

Apple reportedly has some big plans for the iPhone, but whether its production process is going well is the subject of rumors.

Over the past week, Apple's reported plans to build a major iPhone update have been the subject of several rumors. One of those rumors discussed what the handset might actually offer, including a big screen and new design. But it was flanked by reports of Apple needing to delay its release due to some supply problems. There's also talk that Apple might be considering a different design than it had hoped, due to fingerprint technology not advancing to where it might have liked.

This is Fortune ’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. To see last week’s roundup, click here .

But that's not all the Apple news this week. The company was also a target for Chinese regulators hoping to enforce controls on live-streaming apps, and the company made clear that it's committed to creating products entirely from green materials—somehow.

Read on for more about Apple's past week and what you need to know about the company's upcoming iPhone in this week's Fortune Apple news roundup.

Apple is preparing three iPhones this year , including one that would come with an overhauled design, Bloomberg reported this week, citing sources. That third handset could come with an all-glass design and use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology for its screen, rather than the liquid-crystal display Apple has long relied upon. Apple might also be considering a slightly curved display and eliminating bezels to boost the screen size to around 6 inches. The biggest iPhone Apple sells now, the iPhone 7 Plus, has a 5.5-inch screen. An image of what is purported to be an iPhone schematic surfaced on the Web this week . The schematic shows the back panel of a possible iPhone . While it doesn't reveal much, it shows a vertically aligned hole for a dual-lens camera and another hole for Apple's fingerprint sensor. Apple currently has a fingerprint sensor on the front of its iPhone, and on the iPhone 7 Plus the company's dual-lens camera is horizontally aligned. Whether the schematic is the real thing, however, is unknown. That hole on the back of the schematic for a fingerprint sensor could have been developed in response to some reported troubles Apple is facing with its third iPhone design . According to a Pacific Crest Securities note this week, Apple is having some trouble getting a fingerprint sensor that would be baked inside its iPhone display working. That might ultimately force the company to delay the big iPhone update a couple of months to get it right or move the sensor to the back. Apple has been rumored to be planning to bake the fingerprint sensor into the iPhone's screen, a feature the company has never offered before. A report out of China this week said that regulators in the country are planning to talk to Apple about strengthening its controls on live-streaming applications as part of a broader effort by the government to analyze , and in some cases, clamp down, on certain kinds of Internet content. Apple this week said that it plans to stop mining materials for its products and make its devices only from green materials. However, the company cautioned that it's not yet sure how it can be achieved and didn't say when it might happen.

