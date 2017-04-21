Leadership
Search
Best CompaniesSamsung’s Galaxy S8 Hits Store Shelves to Rave Reviews
SKOREA-SAMSUNG-TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Most Powerful WomenOlympic Gold Medalist Brianna Rollins Suspended a Year for Doping Rule Violation
Athletics - Olympics: Day 12
Digital HealthHow Virtual Anatomy Will Change Med School
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
WikiLeaksWhy Charging WikiLeaks With Espionage Would Threaten a Free Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will only turn himself in if Chelsea Manning gets clemency.
Uber

People Are Not Happy with Uber’s #Undelete Graffiti Mural

Polina Marinova
11:49 AM ET

A seemingly-innocent Uber team-building activity is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.

It appears that a group of 20 Uber staffers (19 male and one female) spray-painted a massive mural of the word “#Undelete.” The hashtag painting is likely a reference to the January #DeleteUber boycott, which erupted on Twitter after some users accused the ride-hailing service of trying to profit from taxi drivers' decision not to pick up passengers at New York City's JFK airport to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Instead of following suit, Uber responded by turning off its "surge pricing" feature.

Although Uber CEO Travis Kalanick later announced he would create a $3 million legal defense fund for drivers affected by the ban, more than 200,000 customers deleted their Uber accounts. The hashtag resurfaced a month later after a former employee detailed the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced at the company.

Photos of the art project emerged on 1AM’s website early last week. 1AM, which stands for First Amendment, is a California-based street art organization with a mission to inspire “the public to use their voice with this artistic form of the freedom of speech.”

“Uber came by our San Francisco gallery to create a custom mural on our wall,” reads a post published on 1AM’s site. “This team building activity is great for large groups that want to experience the process of creating a giant mural together along with learning the history of graffiti and street art.”

Twitter users reacted to the #Undelete fiasco with comments such as "Dear God," "Looking more clueless than United's CEO," and "if you'd like us to #undelete how about #unharass women."

Uber did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

This is not the first time the tech giant has been blasted for being tone-deaf. In March, Kalanick accidentally went to a “Babes and Balls” party, where he was photographed hanging out with fellow tech billionaires including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE