Retail
Search
Wells Fargo Account ScandalWells Fargo Adding $32 Million to Its Fake Accounts Class Action Settlement
US-MAY1-PROTEST-AFTERMATH
AppleApple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Talks Innovation, Microsoft, and Being Introverted
Silicon Valley Comic Con
KFCThis ‘Parks and Recreation’ Star Is the New KFC Colonel
Most Powerful WomenWhat to Know About Marine Le Pen Ahead of the French Presidential Election
French Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Gives A Press Conference In Paris
Subway

Subway Closed Hundreds of Stores Last Year for the First Time Ever

Lucinda Shen
7:56 AM ET

The most common restaurant chain in the U.S. closed more than 350 domestic locations in 2016—the first time it has ended a year with fewer locations than with which it started.

Amid flagging sales, privately held Subway Restaurants shed 359 stores—a drop to 26,744 in 2016, Bloomberg reported late Thursday.

Its pivot toward options such as cage-free eggs, hasn't helped much as the fast casual space has grown crowded with other competitors—some of whom are native to the healthy and sustainable food movement, and adopted the concept from the get-go.

In 2016, sales at the chain fell 1.7% to $11.3 billion, Bloomberg reported—though international sales actually rose 3.7% to $5.8 billion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE