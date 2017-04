Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Continental Holdings Inc., pauses while speaking to members of the media after a discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Continental Holdings Inc., pauses while speaking to members of the media after a discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images

United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not chair the company's board in 2018, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday, following a high-profile incident in which an elderly passenger was dragged from a flight.

In a reversal of Munoz's earlier employment agreement, he has opted to leave "future determinations related to the Chairman position to the discretion of the Board," the filing said.