A worker at the Salzgitter AG steelworks in Germany
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order to tighten the rules for technology companies seeking to bring highly skilled foreign workers to the U.S., before signing, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wis. Photograph by Kiichiro Sato—AP
Tax reforms

Watch Online: Donald Trump Issues Executive Order on Taxes

Lucinda Shen
9:45 AM ET

And so it begins.

As investors and the general public alike grow anxious for the tax cuts President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail, the one-time businessman is making a move.

The President is expected to issue a series of executive actions Friday.

According to a White House official Thursday, one order will call for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to review his departments tax regulations in a bid to start lowering taxes. Another two memoranda will call for an examination of portions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law — aimed at slashing regulations.

It's still unclear when exactly those tax cuts will come. Though the August date once quoted by Mnuchin is looking unrealistic even to the secretary himself.

Watch the live stream above at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

