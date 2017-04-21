Ivanka Trump Hires Chief of Staff for White House Team

Ivanka Trump attends an event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Ivanka Trump has added a chief of staff to her expanding White House team.

Julie Radford, who worked under former education secretary Margaret Spellings during President George W. Bush's time in office, will join President Trump's oldest daughter in the White House. Ivanka Trump became a federal employee in March, joining her father's team as a special assistant to the president following criticism of her plans to serve as an informal adviser.

Radford, 34, was a former consultant to Goldman Sachs and was recruited to Trump's team by deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, Politico reported . She will join Trump, Powell and Donald Trump's longtime communications adviser Hope Hicks on a visit to Berlin next week.