Five Breaking News Haikus

Your week in review in haiku:
1
Armada? Where? Asks
the puppet and the darkness.
There it is! All good.
2.
O’Reilly’s been served
a steamy cup of choc’late,
hot. Revenge? So cold.
3.
Who won a Grand Slam
while pregnant? Respeck the GOAT.
Ask her anything
4.
Korea wasn’t
China's, but Hawaii’s ours?
Asking for a friend.
5.
Robert Godwin was
loved. Robert Godwin was loved.
All we need to see.
Have a rhythmically perfect weekend.
On Point
Introducing: Fortune FastTrack
Fortune is developing a new professional woman’s networking organization that aims to bake the best of what we do into real-world experiences to help women grow their careers. Expect special events, online workshops, career coaching, and an inclusive community of diverse, career-minded women - cis, trans, and non-binary. Let's do this.
Online conference today: Design and Exclusion
It's a diverse team of industry design experts, hosted by Amy S. Choi from Mash-Up Americans, and introduced by inclusive design titan John Maeda. This online confab aims to zero in on the elements of the design process that unconsciously exclude others.“Exclusion can be driven by conscious hatred. But we sometimes also fuel it with our own ignorance.” Concentrating on the flipside of inclusion is a fascinating idea, and they’re walking the walk: Check out this incredible code of conduct statement. Can't make it? Bookmark the site for the wonderful ideas that are sure to follow.
The Cherokee Nation sues Cardinal Health, Walmart and others for flooding Oklahoma communities with opioids
Lawyers for the Cherokee Nation filed suit in tribal court yesterday, accusing six drug distributors and pharmacies of flooding vulnerable communities in Oklahoma with highly addictive pain pills. The suit alleges that the firms failed to prevent the pills from falling into the black market, which violates Cherokee law.“Defendants turned a blind eye to the problem of opioid diversion and profited from the sale of prescription opioids to the citizens of the Cherokee Nation in quantities that far exceeded the number of prescriptions that could reasonably have been used for legitimate medical purposes,” the suit says. Distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and retailers CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart are named.
Faraday Okoro, a young Nigerian American filmmaker, wins the first million dollar AT&T prize
The first winner of the “AT&T Presents: Untold Stories” prize was announced this week. Faraday Okoro, a Howard University and NYU Film School grad, won for “Nigerian Prince” a story about a Nigerian American teen forced by his family to return to Nigeria, who then teams up with an internet scammer to work his way back to the U.S. Drama! AT&T, working with the Tribeca Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Institute, hopes the now annual prize will give underrepresented filmmakers access to the cash, distribution, and attention they need to make it in the industry. “We’ve been a sponsor of Tribeca Film Festival for four years,” AT&T’s chief brand officer, told Diversity Inc. “But I wanted AT&T to play a real role and make a real impact not only on the world of film and content, but also on an individual.”
A group of Mormon scholars filed an amicus brief attacking President Trump’s immigrant ban
The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, draws on Mormon history as a rebuke against state-sponsored religious targeting, this time, of Muslims. Mormons were sometimes refused entry into the country or jailed during the 1880s, and have a long history of being harassed and misunderstood.“Most Americans have a story about ancestors who came as immigrants to the United States, many under pressure,” said Richard Bushman, author and emeritus professor at Columbia University, who signed the brief. “Mormons were among the most reviled when they came. We have to take a stand with those who flee to America as a refuge.” The brief offers a comprehensive history of Mormons in the U.S.
White supremacist posters on the rise on college campuses
The posters are beautifully nostalgic, attention-grabbing and provocative. They’re also white supremacist propaganda, part of a targeted campaign to sway young minds. “Don’t apologize for being white!” declares a version of Rosie the Riveter you’ve never seen before. The feminist icon in one of many images co-opted by “alt-right” leader Jason Taylor, who launched his campaign initially to coincide with Black History Month. He's offering downloadable posters and instructions on how to hang them while evading campus police. “I’m certainly not a racist,” he tells Newsweek. “I want my tribe, my people, to survive and flourish…”
The Woke Leader
For LGBT people, the “family you choose” is also a legal strategy
This poignant essay offers one of the best explanations as to why and how LGBT people form close-knit networks or “chosen families” – like a lesbian marrying her gay male best friend -- to help them thrive in an unwelcoming world. “We’re more likely to be poor or rejected by our biological families, so we make our own families in order to survive,” says Mara Pellittieri. And there is a long, fascinating history of these alliances. Today, despite some notable exceptions, legal workarounds are still necessary. “These families are very real, but the law isn’t made for people like us.”
Where did all the black teachers go?
This opinion piece begins as a powerful memoir. It was 1957, and a brand new, all-black elementary school opened in the segregated factory town of Chester, PA. “The crisply dressed first graders who moved hesitantly that day through the halls of the Booker T. Washington Elementary School — built expressly for “colored children” — would be the first in their families to find relief from some of the most egregious humiliations that had come with being black in our town,” writes Brent Staples. But the many teachers and administrators of color who transitioned into an integrated school system were either demoted or shunted aside; today, the black people who might be drawn to teaching are choosing white collar professions instead. This all comes at a high price. “The forces that are driving African-American teachers out of the classroom are taking a toll not just on black children but on the educational system as a whole.”
Cuba Gooding Sr., a pop-culture icon, has died
I had no idea that the senior Gooding was the velvet voice behind the Main Ingredient’s iconic hit, “Everybody Plays The Fool.” He was found dead in his car in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon, though no foul play is currently suspected. Click through for his obituary, but mostly for an utterly charming live version of their famous song.
Quote
I think from the beginning, as I was coming into my own persona and understanding of who I was, I never talked down to my audience. When you don’t talk down to your audience, then they can grow with you. I give them a lot of credit to be able to hang with me this long, because I’ve gone through a lot of changes, but they’ve allowed me to grow, and thus we can tackle some serious subjects and try to just be better human beings, all of us.
—Prince