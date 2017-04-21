Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Introducing: Fortune FastTrack

Fortune is developing a new professional woman’s networking organization that aims to bake the best of what we do into real-world experiences to help women grow their careers. Expect special events, online workshops, career coaching, and an inclusive community of diverse, career-minded women - cis, trans, and non-binary. Let's do this.

Fortune

Online conference today: Design and Exclusion

It's a diverse team of industry design experts, hosted by Amy S. Choi from Mash-Up Americans, and introduced by inclusive design titan John Maeda. This online confab aims to zero in on the elements of the design process that unconsciously exclude others.“Exclusion can be driven by conscious hatred. But we sometimes also fuel it with our own ignorance.” Concentrating on the flipside of inclusion is a fascinating idea, and they’re walking the walk: Check out this incredible code of conduct statement. Can't make it? Bookmark the site for the wonderful ideas that are sure to follow.

X Design

The Cherokee Nation sues Cardinal Health, Walmart and others for flooding Oklahoma communities with opioids

Lawyers for the Cherokee Nation filed suit in tribal court yesterday, accusing six drug distributors and pharmacies of flooding vulnerable communities in Oklahoma with highly addictive pain pills. The suit alleges that the firms failed to prevent the pills from falling into the black market, which violates Cherokee law.“Defendants turned a blind eye to the problem of opioid diversion and profited from the sale of prescription opioids to the citizens of the Cherokee Nation in quantities that far exceeded the number of prescriptions that could reasonably have been used for legitimate medical purposes,” the suit says. Distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and retailers CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart are named.

Washington Post

Faraday Okoro, a young Nigerian American filmmaker, wins the first million dollar AT&T prize

The first winner of the “ AT&T Presents: Untold Stories ” prize was announced this week. Faraday Okoro, a Howard University and NYU Film School grad, won for “Nigerian Prince” a story about a Nigerian American teen forced by his family to return to Nigeria, who then teams up with an internet scammer to work his way back to the U.S. Drama! AT&T, working with the Tribeca Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Institute, hopes the now annual prize will give underrepresented filmmakers access to the cash, distribution, and attention they need to make it in the industry. “We’ve been a sponsor of Tribeca Film Festival for four years,” AT&T’s chief brand officer, told Diversity Inc. “But I wanted AT&T to play a real role and make a real impact not only on the world of film and content, but also on an individual.”

Diversity Inc

A group of Mormon scholars filed an amicus brief attacking President Trump’s immigrant ban

The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit , draws on Mormon history as a rebuke against state-sponsored religious targeting, this time, of Muslims. Mormons were sometimes refused entry into the country or jailed during the 1880s, and have a long history of being harassed and misunderstood.“Most Americans have a story about ancestors who came as immigrants to the United States, many under pressure,” said Richard Bushman , author and emeritus professor at Columbia University, who signed the brief. “Mormons were among the most reviled when they came. We have to take a stand with those who flee to America as a refuge.” The brief offers a comprehensive history of Mormons in the U.S.

Mormon Scholarship Blog

White supremacist posters on the rise on college campuses

The posters are beautifully nostalgic, attention-grabbing and provocative. They’re also white supremacist propaganda, part of a targeted campaign to sway young minds. “Don’t apologize for being white!” declares a version of Rosie the Riveter you’ve never seen before. The feminist icon in one of many images co-opted by “alt-right” leader Jason Taylor, who launched his campaign initially to coincide with Black History Month. He's offering downloadable posters and instructions on how to hang them while evading campus police. “I’m certainly not a racist,” he tells Newsweek. “I want my tribe, my people, to survive and flourish…”

Newsweek