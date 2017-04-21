Retail
Earth Day

Earth Day: These Companies Sell Eco-Friendly Products That Your Family Can Use Every Day

So Sun Park
5:50 PM ET

April 22 is Earth Day: celebrated by people across the world to recognize the human impact on our planet. As much as every day should be a green day, there are already companies that practice daily green policies in their materials and process. Here are a few of such eco-friendly companies that make products you can use every day:

Green Toys

Courtesy of Green Toys 

Green Toys is a 10-year old California-based toy manufacturer that makes non-toxic food-safe toys and tablewares. Most of their products have received high rating reviews on Amazon. Several customers who bought Green Toys tea sets say that the toys are very sturdy and long lasting, as well as safe to use with real tea or liquids. The products are also dishwasher safe and not easily broken or scratched.
Buy Green Toys here

  • Recycle milk jugs and other plastic materials into kids products.
  • Packaging with 100% recyclable cardboard and printed with soy ink, which is made of soybeans and four times degradable than petroleum inks.
  • Have recycled almost 5 million milk jugs until now and the number is still growing.

Mrs. Meyer's

Fortune staff recommended this manufacturer's cleaners as one of their favorite green products. Mrs. Meyer's makes several products such as liquid hand soaps, lavender laundry detergent, and bar soap which is long-lasting.
Buy Mrs. Meyer's here

  • Mainly uses renewable plant resources such as coconut, corn, soy, or olive and works with suppliers that use sustainable palm oils.
  • Develops biodegradable formulas, avoiding chlorine bleach, parabens, phthalates and such toxic chemical compounds.
  • No testing on animals; packaging is recyclable and at least 25% post-consumer plastic in bottles.

Lush Cosmetics

Manufacturing At Lush Cosmetics Ltd. Hand Made Cosmetics FactoryTubs of "Ayesha" face mask sit following production at the Lush Cosmetics Ltd. hand made cosmetics factory in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday, July 19, 2016.  Jasper Juinen — Bloomberg via Getty Images 

Lush is one of few cosmetic brands that I personally advocate and buy as gifts for my family and friends (both men and women). I give five stars to many of its products including Mask of Magnanimity facial mask, Breath of Fresh Air toner, and Massage bars. Especially for those with sensitive skins, I highly recommend Lush, as its natural ingredients are suitable for most skin types.
Buy Lush here

  • Since 2007, 100% of the purchase price (minus tax) of Charity Pot hand and body lotion product line is donated to environmental, humanitarian, or animal rights causes; donated $15 million to more than 850 charities.
  • Against animal testing and implements human volunteer testing.
  • 100% vegetarian ingredients with whole fresh fruits vegetables and flowers; no chemicals or synthetic or artificial alternatives.

Seventh Generation

Unilever is buying eco-friendly cleaning products company Seventh Generation. Courtesy of Seventh Generation 

Fortune has reported about Seventh Generation last year and its parent company, Unilever, is also an environmentally conscious company. Seventh Generation pushes the boundary of making daily products like toilet papers and detergents by choosing organic materials. The company continues to improve both the quality and the environmental impact with a strong green initiative.
Buy Seventh Generation products here

  • 70% of products and packaging created zero waste or were biodegradable/recyclable in 2015
  • Rigorous inspection on BPA and heavy metal ingredients; primarily uses plant-based ingredients instead of petroleum
  • Donated around four fifty thousand dollars to communities and organizations that are related to sustainability and health issues.

Nike

Courtesy of Nike 

Nike as an eco-friendly brand could be a surprise to a number of consumers. After being a representation of a corporation leaving a negative footprint on the earth, Nike has put a lot of efforts on developing environmental strategies such as better chemistry technologies and recycled yarns. Along with Patagonia and Adidas, Nike is also part of Sustainable Apparel Coalition.
Buy Nike apparels here

  • Develops vegetable-based dyes, uses recycled polyester in Nike Pro Bra and Legend Pants lines
  • Through FlyKnit technology which mainly uses recycled polyester yarns, reduced 2 million pounds of waste from 2012 to September 2015 and helped divert more than 182 million plastic bottles from landfills.
  • Developing a closed-loop manufacturing process to recycle and regenerate materials in footwears, apparels, and sports fields.

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

