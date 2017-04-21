You Can Now Pre-Order AeroMobil’s Flying Cars

Flying cars are no longer the stuff of science-fiction.

On Thursday, Slovakia-based company AeroMobil showcased the commercial design for its flying car at an expo in Monaco and said the vehicle is now available for pre-orders at 1.2 to 1.5 million euros (or about $1.28 -$1.6 million), according to Reuters .

First deliveries for the AeroMobil Flying Car are expected to go out by 2020, the company said. The vehicle is equipped with folding wings that can swing out in less than three minutes, allowing the car to switch back and forth between driving and flight, Reuters reported.

AeroMobil aims to produce up to 500 units of the vehicle available for commercial purchase and will comply with air and road regulations, according to Reuters. Operators are required to possess both a driving and pilot license. To fly, the vehicle would need to take off from an airfield or other approved space, according to CCO Stefan Vadocz.

It's unclear whether the public will buy into the concept of flying cars considering a number of safety concerns, but governments continue to implement regulations for related technologies like self-driving cars and drones .