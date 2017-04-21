Autos
Search
Best CompaniesSamsung’s Galaxy S8 Hits Store Shelves to Rave Reviews
SKOREA-SAMSUNG-TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Most Powerful WomenOlympic Gold Medalist Brianna Rollins Suspended a Year for Doping Rule Violation
Athletics - Olympics: Day 12
Digital HealthHow Virtual Anatomy Will Change Med School
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
WikiLeaksWhy Charging WikiLeaks With Espionage Would Threaten a Free Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will only turn himself in if Chelsea Manning gets clemency.
autos

You Can Now Pre-Order AeroMobil’s Flying Cars

Aric Jenkins
11:16 AM ET

Flying cars are no longer the stuff of science-fiction.

On Thursday, Slovakia-based company AeroMobil showcased the commercial design for its flying car at an expo in Monaco and said the vehicle is now available for pre-orders at 1.2 to 1.5 million euros (or about $1.28 -$1.6 million), according to Reuters.

First deliveries for the AeroMobil Flying Car are expected to go out by 2020, the company said. The vehicle is equipped with folding wings that can swing out in less than three minutes, allowing the car to switch back and forth between driving and flight, Reuters reported.

AeroMobil aims to produce up to 500 units of the vehicle available for commercial purchase and will comply with air and road regulations, according to Reuters. Operators are required to possess both a driving and pilot license. To fly, the vehicle would need to take off from an airfield or other approved space, according to CCO Stefan Vadocz.

It's unclear whether the public will buy into the concept of flying cars considering a number of safety concerns, but governments continue to implement regulations for related technologies like self-driving cars and drones.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE