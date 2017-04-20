Entertainment
X-Files

The Truth Is Still Out There as ‘X-Files’ Returns for New Season

Reuters
Apr 20, 2017

Mulder and Scully's search for the truth will continue in a new series of Fox's hit sci-fi show The X-Files, the network said Thursday, a year after the show was revived.

The X-Files will return in the fall with 10 new episodes that will see fictional FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigating cases involving unexplained and often extraterrestrial cases.

The series, which ran between 1993 and 2002, was rebooted with a six-episode run last year, reuniting Mulder and Scully as they found themselves once again chasing government cover-ups, monsters, mysterious objects in the sky and their son, William.

The revival drew nearly 16 million viewers, said 20th Century Fox Television, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox (fox).

The show drew a devoted cult fan base with its questioning of government secrets and the constant search for the truth.

Show creator Chris Carter told Reuters last year that The X-Files as become even more relevant in the present age where conspiracy theories still run rife on the internet and UFOs still perplex people.

