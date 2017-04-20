Finance
High-speed trading

High-Speed Trading Firm Virtu Financial Is Buying Rival KCG

Reuters
8:26 AM ET

Virtu Financial said it would buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash.

Virtu Financial's offer of $20 per share represents a 12.7 percent premium to KCG's Wednesday close.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

