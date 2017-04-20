Good morning.

The White House is apparentl y still pushing Republicans in Congress to get their act together and agree on a health care bill after they return from their recess and before Trump hits his 100-day mark. But divisions within the Republican caucus remain deep, and the effort looks like a long shot. Don’t hold your breath.

Meanwhile, at Fortune, we’re focused on the remarkable revolution in health care being driven by the private sector. In the May issue of the magazine, we look at 21 companies using technology to change the way we address major health challenges. These include a number of telehealth companies changing how people access doctors; companies using big data and artificial intelligence to change how serious illnesses are diagnosed and drugs are developed; companies developing the next generation of drug delivery through smart implants and sensors; and companies working on precision editing of the gene code. It’s a fascinating look at the health frontier. You can read it this morning here.

Many of the companies on this list will be at the Fortune Brainstorm Health in San Diego on May 2 & 3, where we bring together experts and business leaders from a variety of industries working on health and technology challenges. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be there, talking about his post-White House efforts in the fight against cancer. Also participating are Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini, Campbell's CEO Denise Morrison, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, Flex CEO Mike McNamara and IBM Watson chief Deborah DiSanzo.

It's an invitation-only event