Autos
Search
TheranosTheranos Investors Accuse Startup of Pressuring Them to Drop Lawsuit
Elizabeth Holmes (L) and Alan Murray speak at the Fortune Global Forum at the Fairmont Hotel on Nov. 2, 2015 in San Francisco.
MarijuanaIf You Bought Marijuana Stocks on 4/20, You Could Be 4200% Richer
Israel Pioneers Use Of Medical Marijuana
PointCloudA Lawsuit Claims This App Popular Among Trump Staff Has Privacy Defects
Most Powerful WomenWhat the Bill O’Reilly and Uber Scandals Have in Common: Brave Women
Demonstrators rally against Fox News television personality Bill O'Reilly outside of News headquarters in New York City on April 18, 2017.
The company badge is displayed on the front of a Tesla Model S car at the company’s showroom in London on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
The company badge is displayed on the front of a Tesla Model S car at the company’s showroom in London on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.  Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tesla

Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars Over Parking Brake Issue

Reuters
2:41 PM ET

Tesla said on Thursday it would recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally to fix a parking brake issue.

Shares of the U.S. luxury electric car maker were down nearly 1 percent at $302.77 in afternoon trading, following its biggest ever recall.

Tesla 's total production for 2016 was 83,922 vehicles and included both Model S and Model X.

"The electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier," Tesla said in a statement on its website.

The car maker said there had been no accidents or injuries due to the issue.

Tesla said less than 5 percent of the vehicles being recalled may be affected and it would take less than 45 minutes to replace the brakes.

The company also said it would send an official recall notice to its customers.

Tesla , led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, had said last year it would recall 2,700 Model X sport utility vehicles in the United States due to a faulty locking hinge in third-row seats.

The company said on Thursday it was working with Italian supplier Freni Brembo SpA to get the replacement parts.

Brembo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE