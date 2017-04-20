Starbucks Baristas Really Hate the New Unicorn Frappuccino

While everyone on your Instagram feed is freaking out about Starbucks’ new Unicorn Frappuccino , the chain’s baristas are not feeling the love.

Braden Burson, a Starbucks barista in Colorado, posted a video rant on Twitter about what a nightmare the pink and blue drink is to make, according to the Associated Press . The original video has now been deleted, but Burson appeared to re-post the video on Thursday.

“Please don’t get it!” he said of the popular drink in the video. “I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.”

Starbucks said it will reach out to Burson “to talk about his experience and how to make it better,” according to the AP. But he’s not the only barista to take issue with the drink.

A Reddit forum for Starbucks baristas is full of complaints about the Unicorn Frappuccino, as the Washington Post noted. One poster called it the “ Frap from hell ” while another asked “ Is there a way to turn off Unicorn Fraps ?” Someone else posted a photo of themselves giving a middle finger to a sign featuring the drink.

Baristas have also been speaking out on Twitter , with some saying they are glad their store has sold out or pleading with customers not to order the birthday cake-flavored concoction.