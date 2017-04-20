Finance
Search
TeslaTesla Recalls 53,000 Cars Over Parking Brake Issue
The company badge is displayed on the front of a Tesla Model S car at the company’s showroom in London on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
TheranosTheranos Investors Accuse Startup of Pressuring Them to Drop Lawsuit
Elizabeth Holmes (L) and Alan Murray speak at the Fortune Global Forum at the Fairmont Hotel on Nov. 2, 2015 in San Francisco.
MarijuanaIf You Bought Marijuana Stocks on 4/20, You Could Be 4200% Richer
Israel Pioneers Use Of Medical Marijuana
PointCloudA Lawsuit Claims This App Popular Among Trump Staff Has Privacy Defects
Millennials

Many Millennials Still Live With Their Parents Even After the Recovery

Annalyn Kurtz
11:29 AM ET

Throughout the recession, you probably heard the stories of “boomerang” young adults who returned home to live with their parents even after graduating from college. Many of these college grads “failed to launch,” because the job market was tough and rents were high.

But now we’re well into the economic recovery, and still a large share of millennials is living with their parents. And at least among the older millennials (those ages 25 to 34) the reasons could have more to do with lack of education, poor health and disabilities, rather than a weak economy, a Census demographer says.

About 24 million young adults – or one in three of all 18- to 34-year-olds – lived in their parents’ homes in 2015, a Census Bureau report released Wednesday shows. The vast majority are working toward a firmer footing, either by working, going to college, or both.

But among the older millennials who live with their parents, one in four are what the Census calls “idle,” meaning they don’t work and aren’t going to school. Who are these people? They’re more likely to be white and male than any other group. About 65% have a high school degree or less.

That said, they may not be idle for want of effort, writes the author of the report, Census demographer Jonathan Vespa. He notes that one-quarter of these people have a disability of some kind.

“Though often overlooked in these stories, young people’s health may play an important role in their decision to live with parents,” Vespa writes in the report.

“Living arrangements are more than just a matter of economics,” he adds. “They may be living at home because they need instrumental support or caregiving, factors that could affect their ability to work.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE