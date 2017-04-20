MPW
Ivanka Trump Is Heading to Germany to Discuss Women’s Economic Empowerment

Madeline Farber
12:48 PM ET

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, is heading to Germany next week.

The first daughter, who recently joined the administration as an unpaid adviser to her father, is heading to Berlin on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

During her visit, she is slated to participate in a panel discussion on women's economic empowerment, which is a part of the W20 Summit — a women's focused effort with the Group of 20 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States).

The first daughter is also expected to visit a technical school, the U.S. embassy in Germany and the Memorial to the Murdered Jews in Europe, the AP reports.

Ivanka Trump is traveling at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had an awkward first meeting with President Trump at the White House in March. During her time in Washington, D.C., Merkel also met with the first daughter — who, at the request of German officials, arranged a meeting between American and German business leaders to discuss vocational training.

At the time of Merkel's visit, reports emerged that Ivanka Trump had plans to visit Germany in April. That trip was confirmed on Thursday.

