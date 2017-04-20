MPW
Ivanka Trump Foregoing Book Tour and Donating Funds to Charity

Alana Abramson
4:53 PM ET

In an effort to avoid potential ethical landmines, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who recently officially joined the White House as an Assistant to the President, announced Thursday she was foregoing any publicity for her upcoming book on females in the workplace, and will donate funds from the venture to charity.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances," Trump said in a statement posted on her Facebook page.

She noted that the manuscript was finished before the 2016 election.

"I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur," she said.

Trump's book, "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," a book of advice for women in the workforce, is slated to come out May 2. Trump described the book on her Facebook page as one that "equips readers with the best advice, tips and skills I've learned over the years from many incredible people, on subjects including identifying opportunities, leading teams, starting companies, managing work and family, and building cultures where multidimensional women can thrive — now and in the future."

Trump said unpaid portions of her advance and any future royalties will go to the Ivanka M. Trump charitable fund, which will initially provide $100,000 grants to the National Urban League and the Boys & Girls Club of America's STEM program for girls and underrepresented youth.

The announcement comes after reports that Trump dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 6, the same day the country approved three trademarks for her fashion company, adding to the slew of questions about the entanglement of her business and role in the White House that have dogged her since her father was elected.

