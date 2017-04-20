Leadership
Search
Digital Health34 Leaders Who Are Changing Health Care
Joe Biden
Editor's DeskHow to See Tomorrow Today
Digital HealthPrepare for the Digital Health Revolution
athlete sponsorshipsWhy Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Will Probably Boost Her Corporate Sponsorship Deals
ITALY-CHARITY-GALA-DJOKOVIC
China's first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Chinese President Xi Jinping as she sits next to Trump Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in West Palm Beach
China's first lady Peng Liyuan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, April 6, 2017.  Carlos Barria—Reuters
trademarks

China Defends Its Handling of the Ivanka Trump Brand’s Trademark Application

Kevin Lui
4:17 AM ET

China has defended how it handled trademark applications by the company of First Daughter Ivanka Trump, saying the matter was handled fairly and equally.

Lu Kang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters Wednesday that the country abides by the law and follows "the principle of giving equal protection to foreign trademark holders" when processing such applications, reports the Associated Press.

Three of the five trademark applications that were approved since President Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration were granted on Apr. 6, during Chinese President Xi Jinping's U.S. visit. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner sat next to Xi and his wife for a dinner at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that day.

Lu responded to questions about the timing, saying that "there are perhaps some media engaging in hyping certain gossip to hint at something undisclosed," adding such attempts would "never succeed."

For more on Ivanka Trump, watch Fortune's video:

Representatives from the Ivanka Trump brand said that the trademark applications in China were filed to defend its name from being appropriated by trademark squatters.

"We have recently seen a surge in trademark filings by unrelated third parties trying to capitalize on the name and it is our responsibility to diligently protect our trademark." the company's president Abigail Klem told NPR in a statement.

Both the President and his daughter have been mired by allegations of potential conflicts of interest, raised both before and after Trump took office. Recent financial disclosures revealed that Ivanka Trump and Kushner's businesses are worth up to $740 million, with links spanning the globe.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE