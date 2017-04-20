CEO Daily: Thursday, 20th April

Top News

• Exxon Tests the Waters on Russia Policy

Exxon Mobil has asked the Treasury department for a waiver from sanctions that stop it drilling for oil together with Russian state-controlled company Rosneft, The Wall Street Journal reported. Exxon didn’t confirm the report. The news revives concerns about potential conflicts of interest around Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who oversaw the creation of Exxon’s partnership with Rosneft while he was still CEO. At the same time, it arguably creates an incentive for Russia’s leadership to behave better. Either way, the request is likely to be obstructed as long as the investigation into Russian hacking of last year’s election continues. Fortune

• Fox Ditches O’Reilly

Fox News, which cemented its position as the U.S.’s most watched news channel last year , is dropping Bill O’Reilly, its highest-rating host. Reports suggest that Fox’s management, which had initially supported O’Reilly, changed its mind when an internal investigation elicited more incidences of sexual harassment beyond the five reported cases that had cost Fox $13 million in legal settlements. An advertiser boycott of O’Reilly’s show also appears to have influenced the decision. Tucker Carlson will take over his 8 p.m. slot, the network said. O’Reilly and former CEO Roger Ailes, who left last year under a similar cloud, had defined the political identity of Fox over the last 20 years. Their departure raises questions about what identity it will have under the younger generation of the Murdoch family, Lachlan and James, whose actions increasingly suggest their priorities differ from their father Rupert’s. Fortune

• Google Tries to Block the Blockers

Google is planning to introduce an ad-blocker on the mobile and desktop versions of its Chrome internet browser. While that cuts across Google’s own ad-driven business model, it acknowledges the reality that there is a limit to what consumers will bear. Over a quarter of U.S. Internet users now use ad-blockers, according to some research. The move also gives Google more control over the ad-blocking process, something currently dictated by third parties that provide the service. The Coalition for Better Ads, which includes Google, Facebook, Omnicom, News Corp, and big consumer product groups, agreed in March on a range of ad formats that it considered ‘unacceptable’ . Fortune

• Springtime for Chipmakers

Qualcomm reported a strong first quarter thanks to strong demand for its chips from Samsung, which is using them in the new S8 smartphone. Its shares rose nearly 2% in after-market trading, something that also reflected relief that the impact from its royalty battle with Apple wasn’t quite as severe as feared. It still reckons it has been short-changed by around $1 billion by Apple’s contract manufacturers, however. There was more unambiguous evidence of the chip sector’s strength in a row of earnings from companies that supply it: Lam Research and ASML Holding both blew past expectations, also lifting the stocks of KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, and Teradyne. Fortune