Travel
Search
Digital Health34 Leaders Who Are Changing Health Care
Joe Biden
Editor's DeskHow to See Tomorrow Today
Digital HealthPrepare for the Digital Health Revolution
athlete sponsorshipsWhy Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Will Probably Boost Her Corporate Sponsorship Deals
ITALY-CHARITY-GALA-DJOKOVIC
US-HOLIDAY-TRAVEL
An American Airlines Airbus A319 in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2016. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
Global 500

American Airlines Pilots are Complaining That Their Uniforms Are Making Them Sick

Joseph Hincks
4:34 AM ET

A U.S. airline is getting hot under the collar and this time it's not United. Around 100 American Airlines (aal) pilots have come forward with complaints of rashes, itching, and other symptoms, prompting an aviation union's survey on pilots' reactions to their uniforms, Bloomberg reports.

If this sounds familiar it's because it has happened before: back in December, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) said that some 1,600 American Airlines staff had complained of adverse reactions to their new uniform and called for a total recall by the airline. That number has now surpassed 3,000, according to the APFA.

American Airlines Group, however, counts only about 800 complaints. It has undertaken testing on the uniform's materials and given affected employees the option to wear their old uniforms or exchange new ones for a replacement made from different materials or issued by a different supplier. However, it has refused the union's call for a total recall of the uniforms, which were distributed to about 70,000 employees in September 2016.

For more on American Airlines, watch Fortune's video:

This time around, the aviators' symptoms are much the same as those reported by the flight attendants: red, puffy eyes, skin irritation, and a general ill feeling. The apparent outbreak of itching pilots was reported by the Chicago Business Journal Tuesday, despite the uniforms having been issued over six months ago.

"They have to be fit for duty. If the uniform is making them not fit for duty, then something has to change,” Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association told Bloomberg.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE