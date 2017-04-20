Retail
Search
Digital Health34 Leaders Who Are Changing Health Care
Joe Biden
Editor's DeskHow to See Tomorrow Today
Digital HealthPrepare for the Digital Health Revolution
athlete sponsorshipsWhy Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Will Probably Boost Her Corporate Sponsorship Deals
ITALY-CHARITY-GALA-DJOKOVIC
Inside An Amazon.com Inc. Fulfillment Center Ahead Of Black Friday And Cyber Monday
An employee pushes a cart past bays of merchandise at one of Amazon.com Inc.'s fulfillment centers in Peterborough, U.K., on Nov. 25, 2014.  Chris Ratcliffe—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Amazon

Amazon’s Arrival Sounds Wake-Up Bell For Australia’s Sleepy Retailers

Reuters
3:31 AM ET

Global e-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com (amzn) on Thursday said it will open its online shopfront service in Australia, ending rumors about its plans and increasing the pressure on the domestic retail sector to catch up with the digital economy.

The announcement fires the starting gun on a new era of competition between bricks-and-mortar and online retail in the world's 12th-largest economy, where 80% of the population live in cities and more than 90% have home internet.

Shares of electronics and appliances retailer Harvey Norman Holdings and department store chain Myer Holdings slumped 3%, while electronics merchant JB Hi-Fi lost more than 1% in a flat overall market.

"The pie's not really growing, so the natural conclusion is that the players in that market will have their market share reduced," said Danial Moradi, an equity strategist at Lonsec Research.

Investors seemed to be taken by surprise by the timing of the announcement even though Australian retailers and consumers have long anticipated the arrival of the world's biggest seller of goods.

The speculation grew in recent months when Amazon posted more than 100 advertisements for jobs in Australia, and it has registered hundreds of trademarks in the country.

For more on Amazon, watch Fortune's video:

The Seattle-based firm finally declared its hand by saying that, after offering its internet cloud service in Australia in 2012 and an online e-book store in 2013, "the next step is to bring a retail offering to Australia".

"We are excited to bring thousands of new jobs to Australia, millions of dollars in additional investment, and to empower small Australian businesses through Amazon Marketplace," the company said in a statement, referring to its online shopfront.

Daniel Mueller, an analyst at Forager Funds Management, said Australia was "ripe for picking" by Amazon because its retailers had lagged their global peers online.

About 7% of Australian purchases were online, while the rate in the United States, Britain and Germany was over 10%, he said.

The Australian operation would be the U.S. giant's fourth Amazon Marketplace in Asia after China, Japan and India and its 12th globally. It has three Amazon Marketplaces in the United States and five in Europe.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE