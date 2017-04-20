These Brands Are Openly Celebrating 4/20

April 20 marks National Weed Day in cannabis culture, and some brands are not shying away from the holiday.

While marijuana legalization has spread around the country in recent years , the product still remains illegal federally — but these brands are using the occasion to appeal to members of their customer base who might be celebrating the annual event.

White Castle

The popular burger chain and subject of stoner cult classic Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle acknowledged 4/20, showcasing one of its trademark burgers inside of a "hot box" — a reference to a technique in which weed is smoked inside of a tightly-enclosed space to increase potency.

Ben & Jerry's

Grab your buds and hit up your nearest Scoop Shop before our limited-time #CHILLaco goes up in a puff of smoke! https://t.co/9FiLgGXXQs pic.twitter.com/pqDkoJSLGt - Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 20, 2017

It's not surprising to see Ben & Jerry's on the list considering its home state, Vermont, has a large pro-marijuana community . The ice cream-maker is offering a special deal that should appeal to those with a case of the munchies.

Insomnia Cookies

Mark your calendar for our Biggest Deal of the Year: 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies for $4.20! https://t.co/G9rM9zlOFy pic.twitter.com/jpeu9tLPjr - Insomnia Cookies (@insomniacookies) April 13, 2017

Speaking of munchies, Insomnia Cookies is strategically offering its "biggest deal of the year" on April 20 with an offer of six of its chocolate cookies for $4.20.

HBO

The cable network used a little clever word play to advertise a scene featuring a garage full of marijuana from one of its most popular television shows, Silicon Valley.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio used an icon of cannabis culture, Snoop Dogg, to link to its "WeedStream" radio station. It's no coincidence the tweet was posted at 4:20 a.m.

Vans/Concepts

Concepts x Vans Old Skool "Jamaica" pack will be available tomorrow, 4.20.17, in our NY and Cambridge locations at 10am. First come, first served. #cncpts #vans A post shared by CONCEPTS (@cncpts) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

The two clothing companies teamed up to promote a pair of limited-edition "Jamaica" shoes available for purchase on April 20.

Uber

Celebrate responsibly this 4/20 and take $4.20 off your ride to/from Downtown Denver using the promo code SAFE420! https://t.co/eUcbNCr3Vk - Uber Colorado (@Uber_CO) April 20, 2017

Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado, and the state's local Uber affiliate is looking to take advantage. Riders in Denver can receive a discount of $4.20 with the promo code "SAFE420."

Comedy Central

You know what day it is. So do Abbi and Ilana. @BroadCitypic.twitter.com/wM7VTAlgeV - Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) April 20, 2017

Comedy Central made their celebration pretty clear with the help of Broad City stars Abbi Jacobs and Ilana Glazer.

Dos Toros

Don't miss our Instagram Story tomorrow at 10AM: We're revealing a secret code that gets you free Chips and a surprise gift with your meal at any #DosToros. PS - Nachos will be available at 668 6th Ave from 4-6pm, enjoy responsibly 😎 A post shared by Dos Toros (@dostoros) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

The New York City-based Mexican chain used a popular meme format to give a special offer for the holiday.

Bonus: Wyoming, Minn. Police Department

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ - Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

It may not be a brand, but a small town police department in Minnesota (not to be confused with the state of Wyoming) tweeted a photo of its "undercover operations" for National Weed Day. Twitter users are loving the joke — there are more than 60,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.