Voya Financial CEO: 5 Easy Ways to Save for Retirement

Saving money is hard. And most Americans are not saving enough for retirement.

Fortune’s Susie Gharib asked Rodney Martin, CEO of Voya Financial , for some of the most important ways to save money for those so-called “golden years”. Martin encourages Voya’s 13 million customers to follow his tips. The financial giant, with $11 billion in revenues, is in the business of helping those clients save for retirement.

Here are five tips Martin says should make retirement savings a little less painful.

Create a plan and have a vision for your future Have a budget Take advantage of available savings boosters Plan and prepare for the unexpected Be selfish

Martin says starting early is important and puts you in a better position later on. What our experience is, when people jump in like a lot of other activities in life, it’s going to get easier,” he says. “They’re going to see results even incrementally. And it’s going to lead to a better outcome.”