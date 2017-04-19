Voya Financial CEO: 5 Easy Ways to Save for Retirement

Finance
Susie Gharib
1:20 PM ET

Saving money is hard. And most Americans are not saving enough for retirement.

Fortune’s Susie Gharib asked Rodney Martin, CEO of Voya Financial, for some of the most important ways to save money for those so-called “golden years”. Martin encourages Voya’s 13 million customers to follow his tips. The financial giant, with $11 billion in revenues, is in the business of helping those clients save for retirement.

Here are five tips Martin says should make retirement savings a little less painful.

  1. Create a plan and have a vision for your future
  2. Have a budget
  3. Take advantage of available savings boosters
  4. Plan and prepare for the unexpected
  5. Be selfish

Martin says starting early is important and puts you in a better position later on. What our experience is, when people jump in like a lot of other activities in life, it’s going to get easier,” he says. “They’re going to see results even incrementally. And it’s going to lead to a better outcome.”

