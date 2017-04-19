Tech
Search
MarijuanaOn Eve of 4/20 Holiday, Congressman Says ‘Marijuana Has Gone Mainstream’
Eleanor Holmes Norton Holds Presser On D.C. Marijuana.
FacebookFacebook Is Working on Some Brainy Technology
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California
RetirementWhy Today’s Retirement Savers Face A ‘Longevity Gap’
Activists, Unions Rally In Support Of Expanded Social Security Benefits
Term SheetMarketo Is Acquiring ToutApp
Boom With A View by Erin Griffith: Media and Advertising
PointCloud

Qualcomm Shares See an Uptick After Hours Despite Sales Drop

Reuters
4:33 PM ET

Qualcomm, the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, reported 9.6% fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by an arbitration decision to pay Canada's BlackBerry (bbry) for previously received royalties.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $749 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $1.16 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.02 billion from $5.55 billion.

The quarter included a $974 million reduction to revenue, or 48 cents per share, related to the BlackBerry arbitration decision, Qualcomm said on Wednesday.

Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices have come under increasing scrutiny from governments across the world, as well as its key customers.

Apple (aapl) sued the chipmaker in January, accusing Qualcomm of overcharging for its chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates.

Qualcomm fired back at the iPhone maker last week, saying Apple had breached agreements with the firm.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE