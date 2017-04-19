Qualcomm Shares See an Uptick After Hours Despite Sales Drop

Qualcomm , the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, reported 9.6% fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by an arbitration decision to pay Canada's BlackBerry ( bbry ) for previously received royalties.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $749 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $1.16 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier .

Revenue fell to $5.02 billion from $5.55 billion.

The quarter included a $974 million reduction to revenue, or 48 cents per share, related to the BlackBerry arbitration decision, Qualcomm said on Wednesday.

Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices have come under increasing scrutiny from governments across the world, as well as its key customers.

Apple ( aapl ) sued the chipmaker in January, accusing Qualcomm of overcharging for its chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates.

Qualcomm fired back at the iPhone maker last week, saying Apple had breached agreements with the firm.