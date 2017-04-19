Finance
Search
UberFormer Uber Exec on Why He Left the Company to Go Into Politics
brian_mcclendon_interview
Emirates AirlinesEmirates Cuts Flights to the U.S. Over Trump Administration Travel Restrictions
United Arab Emirates Cities &amp; Landmarks
jason chaffetzHouse Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz Says He’s Not Running for Re-election
Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) speaks during a business meeting at the Rayburn House Office Building on Monday February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Best CompaniesNintendo Could Be Launching SNES Classic for the Holidays
Super Nintendo Entertainment System, 1992.
bank earnings

Morgan Stanley Profits Jump on a Surge in Bond Trading Revenue

Reuters
8:24 AM ET

Morgan Stanley reported a 74% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, topping analysts' estimates, as revenue from bond trading nearly doubled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The bank's results stood in sharp contrast to those of chief rival Goldman Sachs (gs), the only lender among the big Wall Street banks to have reported a drop in trading revenue.

Bond trading remained strong across Wall Street during the quarter as investors shuffled their positions around interest rate hikes.

The Fed raised rates twice over a span of three months—once in December and then in March. Elections in Europe and Britain's progress in leaving the European Union also spurred trading.

Morgan Stanley (ms) hit a key milestone on a profitability metric—return on equity. The bank's ROE was 10.7% in the quarter, in line with Chief Executive James Gorman's 9-11% target by the end of 2017.

Morgan Stanley's shares were up about 2% at $42 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

"We reported one of our strongest quarters in recent years. All our businesses performed well in improved market conditions," Gorman said in a statement.

Revenue in the bank's fixed-income trading business rose to $1.7 billion from $873 million in the quarter, the best quarter for the business in two years.

However, revenue from trading in stocks, in which Morgan Stanley has held the top spot among Wall Street banks, fell to $2 billion from $2.1 billion.

Non-interest expenses rose 14.5 percent to $6.9 billion.

Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.84 billion in the three months ended March 31, from $1.06 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to $1.00 from 55 cents.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue jumped 25% to $9.75 billion, beating the average estimate $9.27 billion.

Strong underwriting fees drove revenue from investment banking to $1.55 billion, up about 40%.

Through Tuesday's close, Morgan Stanley's shares had risen about 20% since the presidential election in November, compared with an 18% rise in KBW Bank index.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE