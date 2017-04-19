Tech
Search
Autonomous VehiclesChinese Search Behemoth Baidu Set to Launch Self-Driving Car Technology in July
Inside Baidu Technology Park
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: April 19
PoliticsWhite House Meeting on Paris Climate Deal Has Been Postponed
NASA Continues Efforts To Monitor Arctic Ice Loss With Research Flights Over Greenland and Canada
PoliticsBernie Sanders Urges Democrats to Reach Out to Trump Supporters
Bernie Sanders
2017 Langkawi International Maritime And Aerospace Exhibition
Airbus A380, 9M-MND of Malaysia Airlines on March 21, 2017 in Langkawi, Malaysia.  Zheng Shuai—VCG/Getty Images
aviation

Malaysia Airlines Signs the First-Ever Deal to Track Its Fleet From Space

Joseph Hincks
12:09 AM ET

Malaysia Airlines has become the first airline to sign a deal for space-based monitoring of its aircraft's flightpaths. It's a coup for the carrier, which is still reeling from the loss of the missing MH370 three years ago.

The agreement, signed with three aerospace companies—Aireon, SITAONAIR, and FlightAware—will allow Malaysia Airlines to track its flights via satellite as they cross remote oceans, pass over polar regions, or travel anywhere else in the world Bloomberg reports, citing a press release from Aireon.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Operating Officer Izham Ismail said in the release: “Real-time global aircraft tracking has long been a goal of the aviation community. We are proud to be the first airline to adopt this solution."

The location of most international-bound planes can already be monitored via a type of signal periodically broadcast from the aircraft called ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast). These signals can be received by air traffic control ground stations and by other aircraft. They can also be tracked from space. Aireon, which is launching a new satellite network with a company called Iridium Communications (irdm), expects to complete its space-based monitoring system in 2018.

For more on satellites, watch Fortune's video:

However, it is unclear that such a network would have been able to track Malaysia Airline's Flight 370, which disappeared with 239 people aboard on March 8, 2014. Because the plane's location transmission system went dead, the signals that would have been received by a satellite network would not have been broadcast, Bloomberg reports.

Although debris from MH370 has washed up onto African beaches and islands in the Indian Ocean, the main wreckage was never found.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE