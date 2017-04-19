Binge-Watching Shows on HBO Go Is Getting Easier

HBO boasts some of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows on television. But the premium cable network hasn't always made it easy to binge-watch shows like Game of Thrones and Veep on the HBO Go streaming app.

That seems to be changing as HBO Go is rolling out changes to its iOS and Android apps, which include an "automated binge mode" that allows users to keep watching their favorite shows without the interruption of having to go back and peruse the app's library to find the next episode.

During the final seconds of an episode, a prompt will appear that allows you to click to move on to the next episode. Otherwise, the next installment will being automatically when the previous episode finishes. It's a feature that has long been commonplace on popular streaming platforms like Netflix , and it could a long way toward improving the overall user interface of the HBO Go apps.

In addition to the binge-watching tweak, users of the updated HBO Go will also notice that the apps now prompt you to pick up watching a series where you left off the last time you used the app. Apple's iOS app store notes that the HBO Go app's updates began rolling out on Monday, while the Google Play store pegs the updates to last week . A handful of online outlets, including The Verge , reported on the updates on Tuesday afternoon.

The Time Warner-owned premium cable network introduced HBO Go in 2010, and it is only available to the network's cable subscribers. The changes to the HBO Go apps do not affect the network's standalone streaming subscription service, HBO Now, which launched in 2015.