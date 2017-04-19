Leadership
Immigration

Facebook Allows Staff to Join Pro-Immigrant Protests on May 1

Katie Reilly
8:47 AM ET

Facebook is giving its employees permission to participate in pro-immigrant protests scheduled to take place on May 1, International Workers' Day.

"At Facebook, we’re committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and speaking up,” a spokesperson said in a statement, Bloomberg reported. "We support our people in recognizing International Workers’ Day and other efforts to raise awareness for safe and equitable employment conditions.”

The company said it won't punish workers who take time off to join protests. The social media giant also plans to monitor if any of its vendors threaten the protest rights of contract employees, including security staff, janitors, and shuttle-bus drivers, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this year, Facebook joined dozens of tech companies in condemning President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

