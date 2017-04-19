Tech
Everything You Need to Know About Facebook’s Latest Announcements

Heather Clancy
8:54 AM ET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the social networking giant is debuting a new platform—essentially a suite of developer tools—that coders can use to build augmented reality apps on top of Facebook’s core service.

Unlike companies such as Microsoft (msft) with its HoloLens AR headset and Snapchat (snap) with its freshly debuted glasses that overlay flashy graphics on pictures, Zuckerberg said Facebook (fb) wants to focus on incorporating AR on smartphones.

Fortune's Jonathan Vanian weighed in from the scene with this report while Mathew Ingram opines about how Zuckerberg's team is building on the groundwork laid by the success of Snap's popular 3D "lenses."

Other tidbits from the conference:

Facebook F8 continues in San Jose on Wednesday, and this post will be updated with additional coverage.

