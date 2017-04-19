CEO Daily: Wednesday, 19th April

Top News

• Stocks Suffer After Goldman, IBM Disappoint

World stocks fells as earnings disappointments from heavyweights like Goldman Sachs and IBM led market participants to rethink the “reflation trade” that Donald Trump’s election victory inspired. IBM, whose shares fell nearly 5%, posted a 20th straight quarter of falling revenue, despite a 12% gain in revenue from its new businesses, or “strategic imperatives”. That included a 33% rise in Cloud-hosting revenue. Goldman shares also fell 4.6% to a three-month low after a muted trading performance that contrasted with strong reports from JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup last week. Fortune

• Akzo Nobel’s Defense Fails to Convince

Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paints and chemicals company trying to fend off a bid from PPG Industries, unveiled its defense plans Wednesday. It will spin off the chemicals arm and return an extra €1.6 billion in dividends to shareholders this year. It also upped its 2017 operating profit guidance by €100 million, but the shares stayed stuck nearly 14% below the second offer from PPG, which values it at $26 billion. As such, pressure from Elliott Management and other big shareholders to engage with PPG is unlikely to ease. However, as with Unilever, Akzo management stressed its attachment to other corporate governance criteria to persuade shareholders to stay loyal. These included becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and sustaining a high level of research and development spending (€1 billion by 2020). Reuters

• IMF Raises Forecast for Global Economy

The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth this year to 3.5%, from an earlier estimate of 3.4%. China, Japan, the Eurozone and the U.K. all had their outlooks raised due to what the IMF called a “cyclical upturn,” but the Fund stuck by its estimate of 2.3% GDP growth for the U.S. this year, having already factored a substantial acceleration in the economy into its last estimates in January, shortly after Donald Trump’s election victory. IMF managing director Christine Lagarde had warned last week that protectionism continues to hang over the world economy like a Sword of Damocles. The Fund is also worried that a succession of quick interest rate rises in the U.S. could trigger financial instability in emerging markets. Fortune

• O’Reilly Heads for Fox Exit

Fox News is preparing to cut its losses with anchor Bill O’Reilly, according to a flurry of reports citing unnamed but informed sources. Allegations of sexual harassment have dogged the company and its biggest star for weeks. O’Reilly’s lawyers hit back Tuesday saying he was being subjected to a “ brutal campaign of character assassination ,” and Fox has publicly supported the presenter so far. However, 21st Century Fox’s biggest shareholders, the Murdoch family, are under pressure to present themselves as morally unimpeachable as they seek regulatory approval for a $23 billion merger in Europe. With memories of both Roger Ailes’ departure and the U.K. phone-hacking scandal still fresh, the Murdochs have to convince British regulators that they are “fit and proper” people to run a TV network. Fortune