Photograph by Getty Images
Yahoo

Yahoo’s Sales Rise Ahead of Sale to Verizon

Reuters
Apr 18, 2017

Yahoo reported a 22.1% increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core Internet business to Verizon.

Yahoo said revenue from Mavens - the mobile, video, native and social advertising units that it has touted as key emerging businesses - rose 35.6% to $529 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

Net income attributable to Yahoo was $99.4 million, or 10 cents per share in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $99.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.33 billion from $1.09 billion.

Verizon in February agreed to buy Yahoo's core business —which includes its internet search and email assets — for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million, in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.

Yahoo said on Tuesday it expects the deal to close in June.

