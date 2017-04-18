Tech
These Executives Think Meetings Are Not Always Useful

Meetings, accepted by many as an integral and inescapable part of the daily corporate life, may not always produce results. On this episode of Fortune's Tech-Cetera, we ask several executives whether they find meetings useful.

Should meetings be restricted to a certain size to achieve their goals? Or, is it better to avoid them altogether, if possible? Top executives, such as Atlassian CEO Scott Farquhar and the former CEO of GV Bill Maris, comment on what is and isn't productive when it comes to having meetings.

Executives suggest a few rules to keep meetings efficient. One tip is from Laura Weidman Powers, CEO of Code2040. Powers recommends including "POP" in the calendar invitation of the meetings—purpose, desired outcome, and process—to make sure all participants know the meeting's goals and decision makers ahead of time.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Follow FORTUNE