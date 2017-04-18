You Can Now Order Subway Through Facebook

Retail
Jennifer Calfas
3:00 PM ET

There’s a new way you can order a $5 footlong — through Facebook.

People can now use Facebook Messenger to order meals from Subway, the sandwich company announced Tuesday.

The new feature can be used at 26,500 Subway restaurants across the United States and can be used online or on a mobile device, the fast-food chain announced at the annual F8 Facebook Developer Conference in San Jose, Calif.

The app searches users' location to find the closest Subway for pick-up. Customers can choose from different options for sandwiches, salads and sides, including cookies or chips, as well as drinks. The food can be paid for with Facebook’s payment system or Masterpass, an online payment service by Mastercard.

“This is a new initiative in the ongoing quest to enhance the guest experience, Carman Wenkoff, Subway’s chief information and digital officer, said in a statement.

Subway said its messenger bot is the first of its kind for sandwich shops.

Facebook unveiled various Messenger bots for businesses to communicate with people through the platform last year, Forbes reported. Messenger users can already use the app to request rides from Uber or Lyft.

