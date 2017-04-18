Retail
Search
White HousePresident Trump Complains About Canada at Signing of ‘Buy American’ Executive Order
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
Best CompaniesFacebook Debuts Its First Social Virtual Reality App
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
FacebookHere’s What’s New to Facebook Messenger
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California
EntrepreneurWhat Laying Off Employees Reminded Me About the Importance of Trust
Lay Off concept
Marketing

New McDonald’s Ad Urges People to Google ‘That Place Where Coke Tastes so Good’

Joseph Hincks
3:39 AM ET

McDonald's (mdndf) has launched a new TV commercial and it doesn't drop the name of the fast food giant once. Neither does the ad feature on the company's Facebook (fb) page, Twitter (twtr) account or its YouTube channel. There's no Big Mac, no Golden Arches, and definitely no Ronald McDonald.

What the ad does have is U.S. actress Mindy Kaling—in a yellow dress against a red background—urging her audience to Google “that place where Coke tastes so good” the New York Times reports.

McDonald's coy new marketing campaign, aims to capitalize on the way young people are "discovering information” they trust via their smartphones and other devices while watching TV. That's according to McDonald’s chief marketing officer for the U.S. Deborah Wahl. Young people are "very influenced by word of mouth and what their peers say,” she told the Times.

On her Twitter page Friday, Kaling wrote that she'd “partnered with a brand without being able to say the name of the brand.”

McDonald's new ads were created by a Chicago-based agency called We Are Unlimited, which counts Twitter, Facebook, and Google employees among its staff. According to the Times, Google's assistance did not extend to influencing search results, Wahl said, and McDonald's did not pay Google so that good reviews would feature more prominently in users' searches.

“Google didn’t give us any tricks on search or anything,” Wahl said. “What they’re helping us do is understand if people are really searching as a result of this, and offering close feedback and collaboration in terms of what’s happening with this with real behavior.”

Last week, a Burger King commercial that aimed to activate voice-responsive Google devices so that they described its burgers drew fire from the Google, which had not been involved in the campaign.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE