Watch Live: Mark Zuckerberg Gives F8 Keynote Address

Madeline Farber
12:46 PM ET

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook (fb), is slated to give the keynote speech at the annual F8 developer conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PST).

The conference is in San Jose, Calif., and usually provides news about any upcoming changes to the company's app and website.

Zuckerberg covers the biggest news during his speech, notes Recode. This year, the exec is expected to provide updates on the Messenger app and the company's work on augmented reality. He also may address any of Facebook's plans for AR hardware.

To watch the address, check out the video above. You can also watch it live here.

