Mark Zuckerberg Offers Condolences For Facebook Murder

Leena Rao
2:25 PM ET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave condolences to the family and friends of a man murdered in Cleveland on Sunday and whose attacker shared videos about the killing on the social network.

“We have a lot of work and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening," Zuckerberg said on Tuesday at Facebook's annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif. before discussing a number of new tech products.

A man identified as 37-year-old Steve Stephens uploaded a gruesome video to Facebook, in which he shot 74-year old Robert Godwin Sr. in the head. He also posted a video about committing a number of other murders, which he called an "Easter Day slaughter," although no more related killings have been confirmed.

Facebook (fb) drew criticism for not removing the violent videos until at least two hours after Stephens posted them. On Monday, the social network said it was reviewing how it handles violent and other offensive content, and plans to make it easier for its users to report any objectionable content for it to be removed.

Stephens fatally shot himself in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

