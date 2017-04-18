How Lamborghini’s Huracán Performante Ruled the Nurburgring

Lamborghini's latest supercar isn't its most expensive, its most exclusive, nor its most powerful. But it is its fastest, at least around 12.9 miles of undulating asphalt in western Germany.

That track, of course, is the famed Nurburging, and the car is the Huracán Performante, which completed a lap in six minutes and 52 seconds. That's a track record for a standard production car, besting the Porsche 918 Spyder's time of 6:57 and Lamborghini's own Aventador which did it 6:59.

It's an impressive feat, and much can be attributed to the skill of Lamborghini's test driver, Marco Mapelli, as seen in the video above. But Lamborghini has unveiled some clever tricks on the Performante that make it the perfect track car.

Along with weight reduction and improvements to the naturally aspirated 5.1 liter V10 engine, Lamborghini deployed a technology it's calling ALA—short for Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva—which dynamically adapts the car's aerodynamics. ALA uses microadjusting flaps in the front spoiler and rear wing to route air flow for maximum performance. For instance, if the car is traveling in a straight line and accelerating, the ALA system will reduce the amount of drag on the auto for maximum velocity. If the car is braking into a corner, the flaps will route the air to create maximum downforce.

To learn more about ALA, Fortune spoke to Federico Foschini, Lamborghini's global commercial director, and got an up close look at the new Performante. Watch the full interview above.