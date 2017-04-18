Autos
Search
PointCloudIBM’s Cloud Is Possibly the Only Sunny Spot on the Balance Sheet
Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2015
White HousePresident Trump Complains About Canada at Signing of ‘Buy American’ Executive Order
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
Best CompaniesFacebook Debuts Its First Social Virtual Reality App
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
FacebookHere’s What’s New to Facebook Messenger
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California
Lamborghini

How Lamborghini’s Huracán Performante Ruled the Nurburgring

Daniel Bentley
12:31 PM ET

Lamborghini's latest supercar isn't its most expensive, its most exclusive, nor its most powerful. But it is its fastest, at least around 12.9 miles of undulating asphalt in western Germany.

That track, of course, is the famed Nurburging, and the car is the Huracán Performante, which completed a lap in six minutes and 52 seconds. That's a track record for a standard production car, besting the Porsche 918 Spyder's time of 6:57 and Lamborghini's own Aventador which did it 6:59.

It's an impressive feat, and much can be attributed to the skill of Lamborghini's test driver, Marco Mapelli, as seen in the video above. But Lamborghini has unveiled some clever tricks on the Performante that make it the perfect track car.

Along with weight reduction and improvements to the naturally aspirated 5.1 liter V10 engine, Lamborghini deployed a technology it's calling ALA—short for Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva—which dynamically adapts the car's aerodynamics. ALA uses microadjusting flaps in the front spoiler and rear wing to route air flow for maximum performance. For instance, if the car is traveling in a straight line and accelerating, the ALA system will reduce the amount of drag on the auto for maximum velocity. If the car is braking into a corner, the flaps will route the air to create maximum downforce.

To learn more about ALA, Fortune spoke to Federico Foschini, Lamborghini's global commercial director, and got an up close look at the new Performante. Watch the full interview above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE