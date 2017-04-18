Tech
Search
PointCloudIBM’s Cloud Is Possibly the Only Sunny Spot on the Balance Sheet
Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2015
White HousePresident Trump Complains About Canada at Signing of ‘Buy American’ Executive Order
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
FacebookHere’s What’s New to Facebook Messenger
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California
EntrepreneurWhat Laying Off Employees Reminded Me About the Importance of Trust
Lay Off concept
Best Companies

Facebook Debuts Its First Social Virtual Reality App

Jonathan Vanian
3:56 PM ET

Facebook has finally unveiled its first virtual reality app.

The new app, Facebook Spaces, lets current Facebook users interact with each other in virtual reality environments, as long as they have an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. Facebook bought Oculus in 2014 for $2 billion as a way to get into the VR market.

Facebook's head of social VR Rachel Franklin introduced the new app on Tuesday during the company’s annual F8 developer conference in San Jose.

Although Facebook (fb) currently sells its Oculus Rift VR headset, the company had yet to unveil its own VR app, instead relying on third-party developers to build VR apps for its headset.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Franklin said that VR is able to give people “a magical feeling of presence,” and that the new Facebook Spaces app is the “first Facebook product we built to bring the vision to life.”

People using Facebook Spaces will have their primary Facebook accounts automatically linked to the app, and they can view photos of their friends or talk to 3D-rendered VR versions of their friends in real time if they also have an Oculus Rift.

Franklin touted the app’s machine learning technology for facial recognition, and then producing a silly-looking avatar loosely resembling the person. Although creating a digital caricature of a person may seem easy, Franklin said it “has been a challenge for us to build” and showed demonstrations of how the of VR avatars can smile, move their mouths, and act more lifelike.

She also said that Facebook’s Messenger service is connected to the new VR app, so people can receive calls from friends in their virtual environments.

Franklin added people “can have their entire library of photos and videos” available to them within the VR app and play with virtual drawing tools that let them scribble graphics in their digital environment.

It’s unclear how Facebook Spaces’ overall interface works as Franklin only demonstrated people playing games or acting goofy in their virtual worlds. The app is available in a testing period, and is not ready for the general public. Franklin stressed that the app is “a very early version,” and that “this journey is 1% finished.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE