Watch Live: President Trump Signs ‘Buy American, Hire American’ Executive Order

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday calling on federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program that brings foreign workers to the U.S., with the goal of encouraging the hiring of more Americans.

Trump will sign the so-called "Buy American and Hire American" order during a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The order is an attempt by Trump to make good on his "America First" campaign promises on reforming immigration policies and boosting purchases of American products. The order will call for "the strict enforcement of all laws governing entry into the United States of labor from abroad for the stated purpose of creating higher wages and higher employment rates for workers in the United states," a senior official told Reuters .

