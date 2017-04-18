Brainstorm Health Daily: April 18, 2017

Good morning, readers—this is Sy.

We're currently in the throes of closing the May issue of Fortune (which will include an extensive digital health package that I hope you'll check out), so today's Daily will be a little short. We'll be back with far more coverage tomorrow. In the meantime, here's one big piece of health care news for your morning: Theranos' new deal with the federal government.

Read on for the details.

Sy Mukherjee

