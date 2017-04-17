Tech
Search
MediaGlenn Beck and The Blaze Have Responded to Tomi Lahren’s Wrongful Termination Suit With a Suit of Their Own
ABC's "The View" - Season 20
JapanTokyo Is About to Make Room for 45 New Skyscrapers
JAPAN-ECONOMY-STOCKS
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: April 18
Electric VehiclesLower Gas Prices Haven’t Stopped People From Wanting to Buy Electric Cars
Uber

New York City to Uber: Let People Tip Your Drivers

Maya Rhodan
Apr 17, 2017

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission is introducing a proposal on Monday that would require Uber to give passengers the option of tipping their drivers within the ride-hailing app.

The proposal follows a petition from the Independent Drivers Guild, a union-style association of drivers recognized by Uber, The New York Times reports. The petition said drivers were losing out on cash because riders can't leave an extra tip within the app. In regular New York City taxis, riders are given an option to add a tip when they use a credit card machine, and Uber drivers want their customers to have the same option. Users of Uber's main competitor, Lyft, can already choose a tip when using a credit card.

“This rule proposal will be an important first step to improve earning potential in the for-hire vehicle industry, but it is just one piece of a more comprehensive effort to improve the economic well-being of drivers,” New York City Taxi Commissioner Meera Joshi told The Times.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE