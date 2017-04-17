Term Sheet — Monday, April 17

EXUBERANT DEALMAKING

Good morning!

Convenient excuse: Cross-border deals between China and the U.S. have been tenuous this year, in large part because of increased regulatory scrutiny from China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange. (The regulatory body has called the recent spree of dealmaking, driven by the weakening reminbi “ exuberant .”) That scrutiny has been used as the reason for a number of recently collapsed deals, including LeEco’s $2 billion acquisition of Vizio and Dick Clark Productions’ $1 billion deal with Dalian Wanda.

But it may also be a convenient excuse when Chinese buyers get cold feet, as Variety noted last month. It’s even true of LeEco. It’s no secret that LeEco has been narrowly escaping a serious cash crunch for the last six months and likely faced a hard time lining up financing for the deal. But Vizio losing market share to Samsung last year while also facing FTC scrutiny over privacy controls made matters worse. The deal dragged for months, even though it was clear it would not go through, because if Vizio called it off, it would have lost its shot at getting its breakup fee. The regulators were just one part of the equation.

Ant Financial, however, is not deterred by potential regulatory hurdles. Despite skepticism over whether CFIUS will allow the deal to happen, the Alibaba affiliate has increased its bid for Moneygram by 36% for a bid of $18 a share, or around $1.2 billion cash. (Rival bidder Euronet had bid $15.20 a share.) Reuters notes that Ant likely got Chinese regulators on its side beforehand, given the high-profile nature of the deal. Ant is reportedly planning its own $60 billion IPO later this year.

Damage control: While negative headlines continue to emerge from Uber HQ (most recently: Losing its head of communications , its “ Hell” program , a fine over drunk drivers ), the company has proactively shared info on one bright spot: Its business. It’s growing! On Friday Bloomberg reported that the company brought in $6.5 billion in revenue last year on $20 billion in gross bookings. It lost $2.8 billion.

Stores: A chilling thought for the retail industry: “Store closures are on pace this year to eclipse the number of stores that closed in the depths of the Great Recession of 2008 .” But unlike in 2008, now, unemployment is low and consumer confidence is high. Ecommerce did this, and these stores probably aren’t coming back.

First, this should be troubling for the private equity firms that went big into retail: Apollo with Claire’s , Toys ‘R’ Us with Bain , CVC Capital Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board with Petco . Leonard Green’s Sports Authority already went bankrupt ; the firm is also invested in BJ’s, Topshop, Container Store, Jo-Ann Stores, David’s Bridal, Lucky Brand, and J. Crew.

Second, this creates an opportunity for venture capital-backed companies to re-imagine what will happen to these abandoned storefronts, especially in cities short on housing supply. Lastly, savvy retailers and venture-backed e-commerce startups are focusing on ways to use their physical spaces to deepen their relationships with customers in ways that can’t be replicated online, with in-store events. Call it “experiential” commerce.