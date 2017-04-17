Tax Day 2017: Poem for When Taxes Are Due and It’s the Last Day to File

It's the day before Tax Day: Have you filed your taxes yet? If not, you're not alone. The Internal Revenue Service says there were as many as 40 million people who had yet to file their tax returns late last week, just before April 15 (which fell on a Saturday this year). Waiting until the last minute, of course, is practically an American pastime: as many as 25% of taxpayers file in the last two weeks before the deadline, according to the IRS.

But U.S. filers are especially late this year , which means that procrastinators will have their work cut out for them this week: The tax deadline for 2017 is tomorrow, April 18, at midnight (Eastern time). With those of you in mind, we thought we'd ease your pain by creating a lighthearted diversion: A true story about Tax Day 2017—set to rhyme.

From the problems plaguing the people who collect your taxes, to the hopes of at least some in Donald Trump's administration—namely, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin—to make Tax Day better (not only with tax cuts but with other reforms), this poem has everything you need to know, whether you're settling your tab with the government or expecting an ample refund. Please enjoy, even if you don't enjoy paying Uncle Sam.

Make Tax Day Great Again

'Twas right before Tax Day

When the word got around

Changes were coming

A new boss was in town .

Secretary of the Treasury,

Mnuchin was his name ;

He would oversee the IRS,

From Goldman Sachs he came.

But on Wall Street they knew little

Of the troubles the taxmen had

For all its fearsome power

Could the IRS really be this bad ?

Its problems were increasing ;

They were under attack;

Not just from politicians,

But also from hack after hack .

"I was surprised," Mnuchin cried,

"30 percent staff cuts in such a short time!

Why can't doing our taxes be

Just as easy as going shopping online ?"

To make matters worse

People were late to pay

Hoping that Trump

Would make their taxes go away.

Ignorant as he was

Of why it's still so hard to file,

Mnuchin hoped that Congress

Would help on both sides of the aisle.

Politicians laughed at the banker;

And as the taxmen processed the news,

"We thought you wanted to abolish us!"

They said, "Haven't you heard of Ted Cruz ?"

But the Secretary had a vision

As he surveyed his new domain

And he pledged to pursue a new mission:

To make the IRS Great Again!

But as Tax Day got closer

Some hurdles came to arise

When Trump unfurled his budget

There was another surprise.

Mnuchin did not get his wish

For enough money to hire,

The proposal was just more cuts ;

The funding was even more dire.

"No matter," said Mnuchin

As the IRS begged for deliverance,

As cheap e-filing increases,

"It'll surely make up for the difference!"

By then the Secretary was on board

With the President's ambitious plan

None of it would even matter

'Til tax reform was law of the land.

For filers, there was one small reprieve:

Amid the tax prep rush, a holiday fell between

Meaning this year's taxes are not due

On their usual deadline of April the 15.

"Take the weekend," IRS said:

"Tax Day's the 18th; that's a Tuesday.

If you needed an extension,

Forget about it, you're excused, 'k?"

But a different deadline was looming

In the mind of Steven Mnuchin;

His boss wanted tax cuts by August;

So far there was only confusion .

" I'm going to cut taxes big league ,"

Was the promise Donald Trump made:

"Those companies who moved to Europe?

How they will all wish they had stayed!"

"We'll slash rates for corporations,

For individuals, we'll whack it,

Americans' tax'll be so low,

You won't even have the same bracket ."

The price of making it happen, though?

It may be the Border Adjustment Tax .

Meanwhile, Americans dreamed of refunds,

The size of bonuses at Goldman Sachs.

That could take a while , Mnuchin knew,

And Trump, after all, kept changing the deal;

One minute he wanted tax reform,

Now he wants Obamacare repeal?

Plus, it had also become harder

To convince some people it was fair

That they had to file their tax returns

When the President's were God know's where .

Many people hadn't paid what they owed;

It became clear there were far too few:

Bitcoin investors who disclosed profits

Numbered a mere eight-hundred-and-two .

Mnuchin had to find the answer

The U.S. can't afford to lose this bet;

To pay for Trump's infrastructure plan

The country needs every cent it can get.

Maybe we would collect more money,

The Treasury Secretary mused,

If filing were a bit easier,

The tax laws wouldn't be so abused!

Finally, the key to fixing the state;

Mnuchin may have discovered the clue:

If you want to make America great,

We'll also need a better Tax Day too.

