SNAP

Snap Denies Calling India ‘Poor’ and Saying Snapchat Is Only for Rich People

Lucinda Shen
8:36 AM ET

The parent company of Snapchat is refuting claims that CEO Evan Spiegel called India poor, or said Snapchat is an app only for rich people.

The denial came after a former employee who was with the company for just three weeks, Anthony Pompliano, alleged in a lawsuit that Snap had misled investors regarding its performance. The same suit alleged that Spiegel had called India poor, when Pompliano said the app had growth potential in India or Spain.

"Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free," a spokesperson said in a statement to CNN in response. "Those words were written by a disgruntled former employee. We are grateful for our Snapchat community in India and around the world."

