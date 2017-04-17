Autos
An employee cleans a Nissan Motor Co. Infiniti brand Q60 vehicle during the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York on April 12, 2017.
Inside The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
The Toyota FT-4X concept car is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York
US-NEW YORK-AUTO SHOW
US-NEW YORK-AUTO SHOW
Ford Motor Co. Lincoln Vehicles Revealed Ahead Of The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
Preparations Ahead Of The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
Inside The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
Inside The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
Honda Clarity
Inside The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
New York International Auto Show 2017
New York International Auto Show
Preparations Ahead Of The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
An employee cleans a Nissan Motor Co. Infiniti brand Q60 vehicle during the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS
Mark Kauzlarich — Bloomberg via Getty Images
The New York Auto Show Up Close And Personal

Kacy Burdette
Apr 17, 2017

What makes a car beautiful? Is it its headlights? The sculpting of the sheet metal? Maybe the interior or just the pure power of the engine? Often its the details where cars derive their beauty. For years, auto shows around the world have debuted some of the most cutting edge vehicles and newest concept cars, and this year's New York International Auto Show is no exception.

Almost over 1,000 cars and trucks are on display at Manhattan's Javits including Lucid Motors' Air alpha prototype and Lincoln's "quiet luxury" car, the 2018 Navigator. Nissan even went with a Star Wars Rogue One theme concept.

The show runs from April 14th to the 23rd but for those of you not able to attend the show here is a closer than usual look at the cars that stood out.

