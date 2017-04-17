An employee cleans a Nissan Motor Co. Infiniti brand Q60 vehicle during the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York on April 12, 2017.

What makes a car beautiful? Is it its headlights? The sculpting of the sheet metal? Maybe the interior or just the pure power of the engine? Often its the details where cars derive their beauty. For years, auto shows around the world have debuted some of the most cutting edge vehicles and newest concept cars, and this year's New York International Auto Show is no exception.

Almost over 1,000 cars and trucks are on display at Manhattan's Javits including Lucid Motors' Air alpha prototype and Lincoln's "quiet luxury" car, the 2018 Navigator . Nissan even went with a Star Wars Rogue One theme concept.

The show runs from April 14th to the 23rd but for those of you not able to attend the show here is a closer than usual look at the cars that stood out.