International
Search
Best CompaniesAmazon May Have Expressed Interest in Buying BJ’s Wholesale Club
Brainstorm HealthVice President Joe Biden Is Coming to Brainstorm Health
19th Annual HRC National Dinner
UberHere’s Some Good News for Uber’s Operations in Italy and Taiwan
Uber Shows Taxis Never Same As Smartphones Roil U.S. Industry
Best CompaniesApple Reportedly Having Trouble With Key Feature in Next iPhone
The iPhone 7 Plus' home button, a touch sensor, is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan
ZHONGSHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: (CHINA OUT) A customer looks Maotai liquor at a supermarket on February 9, 2015 in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province of China. (Photo by VCG)***_***
A customer looks at Maotai liquor at a supermarket on February 9, 2015 in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province of China.  ChinaFotoPress—Getty Images
Liquor

World’s Most Valuable Liquor Maker Eyes 15% Revenue Growth in 2017

Joseph Hincks
1:29 AM ET

Last week Kweichow Moutai overtook Johnnie Walker-maker Diageo (deo) as the wold's most valuable liquor maker. Now the Chinese distiller is looking to steam further ahead: targeting 15% revenue growth this year.

The market for baijiu, the hugely popular Chinese grain liquor, is worth $115 billion in total. Its leading producer Moutai's market value comes in at $72 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Moutai's 2017 revenue growth goals—which incorporate a volume sales target of 50,000 tons of liquor, according to a company statement—are bolstered by indications that Chinese consumer preferences are shifting to more expensive drinks. The company's profits have continued to grow even as it has raised wholesale prices.

Lyu Chang, an analyst at securities research institute SWS Research told Bloomberg: “Moutai boasts the strongest pricing power in the industry with its strong brand awareness.”

“It has robust growth momentum and rising levels of profitability driven by rising income levels and middle-class consumers spending more,” Chang added.

For more about beverages, watch Fortune's video:

Things have not always been smooth sailing for China's leading liquor maker. The company took a hammering at the height of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign in 2013. As China cracked down on government excess, Moutai—whose high-end liquors have long been associated with the elite—lost 40% of its share price. Since then, the company has rebounded and its stock price has more than tripled.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE