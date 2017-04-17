Finance
wealth

This Is How Beyoncé and Jay Z Make Their Billions

ESSENCE
Apr 17, 2017

There is no doubt that Beyoncé and Jay Z are one of the industry's hottest couples, but did you know that together their combined net worth is more than a billion dollars?

From rapper/businessman Jay Z's music streaming company Tidal to Grammy-winning award artist Queen Bey's company, Parkwood Entertainment, these lovebirds are raking in the cash. Just last year, the two media moguls were ranked as one of the highest paid celebrity couples right now.

Mrs. Carter, who released her sixth studio album Lemonade last year, makes money by simply being on social media. As Time recently reported, just one social media post from the Houston native can be worth $1 million in advertising dollars.

The Carters are expecting twins soon to add on to their already adorable daughter, Blue Ivy. Here's everything you need to know about the powerhouse couple and exactly how much they're racking up.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com

